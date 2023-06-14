Wholesale Inflation Falls as Gas Prices Tumble

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 14, 2023
oil pipes

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • The Producer Price Index fell more than economists expected in May.
  • Goods prices were driven lower by a 13.8% drop in gasoline costs.
  • The report followed Tuesday's Consumer Price Index, which also showed inflation slowing.

In another sign inflation is easing, wholesale prices declined last month, falling to their lowest year-over-year level since December 2020.

The Labor Department reported its Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped 0.3% in May, more of a decline than economists expected. The annual rate of inflation at 1.1% was also lower than anticipated. Leaving out prices for food, energy, and trade services, the PPI was unchanged in May and up 2.8% on an annual basis. 

Goods prices tumbled 1.6%, with 60% of that drop attributable to a 13.8% slump in gasoline prices. Food costs dipped 1.3%.

Prices for services increased 0.2%. More than 40% of the gain was related to margins for automobiles and automobile parts retailing, which were up 4.2%.

Just a day earlier, the government also said May consumer prices rose at the slowest annual rate in more than two years.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Producer Price Index News Release summary."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description