Wholesale Inflation Falls as Gas Prices Tumble

Key Takeaways The Producer Price Index fell more than economists expected in May.

Goods prices were driven lower by a 13.8% drop in gasoline costs.

The report followed Tuesday's Consumer Price Index, which also showed inflation slowing.

In another sign inflation is easing, wholesale prices declined last month, falling to their lowest year-over-year level since December 2020.

The Labor Department reported its Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped 0.3% in May, more of a decline than economists expected. The annual rate of inflation at 1.1% was also lower than anticipated. Leaving out prices for food, energy, and trade services, the PPI was unchanged in May and up 2.8% on an annual basis.



Goods prices tumbled 1.6%, with 60% of that drop attributable to a 13.8% slump in gasoline prices. Food costs dipped 1.3%.

Prices for services increased 0.2%. More than 40% of the gain was related to margins for automobiles and automobile parts retailing, which were up 4.2%.

Just a day earlier, the government also said May consumer prices rose at the slowest annual rate in more than two years.