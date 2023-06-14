Wholesale Inflation Falls as Gas Prices Tumble

Key Takeaways
- The Producer Price Index fell more than economists expected in May.
- Goods prices were driven lower by a 13.8% drop in gasoline costs.
- The report followed Tuesday's Consumer Price Index, which also showed inflation slowing.
In another sign inflation is easing, wholesale prices declined last month, falling to their lowest year-over-year level since December 2020.
The Labor Department reported its Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped 0.3% in May, more of a decline than economists expected. The annual rate of inflation at 1.1% was also lower than anticipated. Leaving out prices for food, energy, and trade services, the PPI was unchanged in May and up 2.8% on an annual basis.
Goods prices tumbled 1.6%, with 60% of that drop attributable to a 13.8% slump in gasoline prices. Food costs dipped 1.3%.
Prices for services increased 0.2%. More than 40% of the gain was related to margins for automobiles and automobile parts retailing, which were up 4.2%.
Just a day earlier, the government also said May consumer prices rose at the slowest annual rate in more than two years.