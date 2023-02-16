Wholesale Inflation Rose More Than Expected in January

Wholesale inflation jumped more than expected last month, driven higher by rising prices for energy.

The Labor Department’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.7%, well above economists' forecasts of 0.4%, after declining 0.2% in December. The year-over-year increase was 6%, down from 6.5% in December but well above projections of 5.4%.

The PPI excluding foods, energy, and trade services was up 0.6%, the largest monthly rise since March 2022, and also above economists' forecasts. The annual rate was 4.5% higher.

Cost of Goods Jumps

Final demand prices for goods advanced 1.2%, the most in seven months, led by a 5% gain in energy costs. Almost a third of the overall change in goods prices was attributable to a 6.2% spike in the cost of gasoline. Food prices dropped 1%, with fresh and dry vegetables prices plunging 35.5%.

Final demand prices for services increased 0.4%, the same as the month before. The department indicated a major factor behind the rise was the index for hospital outpatient care, which was up 1.4%.