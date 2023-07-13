Wholesale Prices Rise Slower Than Expected, Adding to Signs of Cooling Inflation

Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Published July 13, 2023
If you were looking for more reasons to be optimistic about inflation, a new report on wholesale prices provided it.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand, a measure of wholesale prices, rose 0.1% in June, on the heels of a 0.4% decline in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, less than the 0.2% increase that economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal had predicted. The index has risen just 0.1% in the past year, its slowest increase since August 2020.

Key Takeaways

  • The Producer Price Index for final demand, a measure of the prices that manufacturers and service providers receive for selling their output, rose 0.1% in June, and the same amount in the last 12 months.
  • The index rose less than economists had predicted, adding to recent encouraging news on the inflation front.
  • The report reinforced the impression among markets and economists that the Federal Reserve will soon end its campaign of anti-inflation interest rate hikes.

Taken together with Wednesday’s government report showing rapidly cooling consumer prices, the PPI indicates the Federal Reserve’s campaign of anti-inflation interest rate hikes is well on its way toward getting inflation under control. That means the Fed’s key interest rate may be close to as high as it’s going to get.

The PPI data reinforced the impression among traders and economists that the central bank will raise the fed funds rate at its upcoming meeting later in July, but no further. 

“Inflation continues to move in the right direction,” John Ryding, chief economic advisor, and Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital, wrote in a commentary. “We still see the Fed hiking rates on July 26 but a second hike later in the year is far from assured particularly if inflation continues to trend lower as the PPI creates hope that it might.”

An end to the string of rate hikes that began in March 2022 would help borrowers, relieving the upward pressure on interest rates for consumer credit such as car loans and mortgages, but hurt savers, who have benefited from higher rates for savings accounts and certificates of deposit

In contrast to the widely-watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures what consumers pay for things, the PPI for final demand measures prices that domestic producers receive for selling things to the public, the government, to other companies and overseas. Many economists view the PPI as a leading indicator of inflation, since the PPI tends to influence the CPI down the road.

