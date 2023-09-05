Airbnb and Blackstone Shares Set For Price Bump On S&P 500 Inclusion

Airbnb (ABNB) and trillion-dollar asset manager Blackstone (BX) are the latest companies to be included in the S&P 500 Index, a step that could boost their shares in coming weeks.

Key Takeaways Airbnb and Blackstone are the latest companies to be included in the S&P 500 Index, replacing Lincoln National Corp. and Newell Brands Inc.

Inclusion in the S&P 500 can increase the name recognition and accessibility of a stock and place it in ETFs and index funds that track the index.

Price gains tend to be short-lived, lasting only about 45 days.

Index rebalancing is necessary to keep an index up-to-date and ensure that the companies included fit the market capitalization criteria.

Airbnb and Blackstone will join the S&P 500 on Sep. 18 as part of the latest quarterly rebalancing of the large-cap benchmark. They will replace Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), which will be transferred to the S&P 600 Index, a small-cap benchmark.

Prestige and Short-Term Gains

Inclusion in the S&P 500—one of the most widely-recognized stock market benchmarks in the world—can increase the name recognition and accessibility of a stock, leading to higher demand and a short-term boost to its price. Companies that join the S&P 500 are also included in index funds and ETFs, like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), that track the performance of the index.

However, historical data suggests that the benefits of inclusion tend to be short-lived. Analyzing 103 stocks listed on the S&P 500 between December 1999 and March 2004, researchers from McKinsey & Company discovered that the inclusion of a stock in a major index like the S&P 500 has a notable short-term impact on its price, but the return premium tends to fade after roughly 45 days.

Airbnb was up about 8% and Blackstone roughly 4%, as of 3 p.m. ET Tuesday. They've risen about 68% and 46% so far this year.

YCharts

Why Is This Happening?

Index rebalancing is necessary to keep an index up-to-date and ensure that the companies included fit the market capitalization criteria. Companies that fall below an index's market cap threshold are typically excluded from the index, while those that rise above the minimum threshold are included.

As of January 2023, to be included in the S&P 500, a company needs to have a market cap of at least $12.7 billion. At $91.5 billion and about $132 billion, respectively, Airbnb and Blackstone both have market caps well above this requirement.