Why Brokered CDs Offer Higher Rates

Investors in brokered CDs need to set up an account at the brokerage offering the product, then purchase new CDs or ones from the secondary market. Some of the latter transactions might include a brokerage fee.

Market Risks

Desiree Kaul, a financial advisor with Satellite Beach, Florida-based Main Street Planning, said that because brokered CDs trade like bonds on secondary markets, they face market risk that can reduce their selling value if interest rates increase between their issuance and maturity dates.

Although brokered CDs don't have early withdrawal penalties, many have a "call option." This feature allows the financial institution that issues it to redeem the CD prior to maturity if interest rates change.

As a result of these call options, investors in brokered CDs face the risk that their investment may get redeemed before they can attain their expected returns. The issuing institution may do so, returning the principal investment, if interest rates fall to avoid paying higher CD rates than the prevailing market.

Higher Minimum Investment

Finally, brokered CDs typically have a minimum investment amount of $1,000. However, most brokered CDs attract much larger investment amounts. Peter Palion, a certified financial planner (CFP) with Master Plan Advisory in East Norwich, New York, said he usually sees brokered CDs investments in $50,000 increments.

The minimum investments and risks that brokered CDs present tend to appeal to larger investors, such as high-net worth individuals or institutional buyers, Palion said.

As a result of these factors, both the risks and the nature of this particular CD market, institutions offering brokered CDs typically offer higher rates to attract investors who could find relatively safer options with smaller initial investment requirements at retail banks or credit unions.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. [FDIC] for banks, National Credit Union Administration [NCUA] for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.