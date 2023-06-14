Why Brokered CDs Offer Higher Rates

The Federal Reserve's campaign to raise interest rates has pushed rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) to their highest level in two decades. And in many cases, CDs offered through brokerage firms lead the way, often topping the returns of those available from retail banks and credit unions.
While offering enhanced flexibility compared with traditional offerings, brokered CDs also carry risks not inherent to their retail bank and credit union counterparts. That's why they routinely offer higher rates, according to financial advisors.
The Reasons Behind Attractive Brokered CD Rates
Brokered CDs are issued by banks and sold to investment firms and brokerages as bundles. The brokerages make them available to investors. In doing this, the broker brings a lot of money to the bank but the way brokered CDs are designed they are also susceptible to greater risks, which often results in higher annual percentage yields (APYs) than are offered for traditional CDs.
|Brokered CDs vs. Traditional CDs: Highest Available Rates
|Term
|Brokered CDs
|Bank/Credit Union CDs
|3-month
|5.46% (Charles Schwab)
|5.16% (TotalDirectBank)
|6-month
|5.45% (Vanguard)
|5.65% (NASA Federal Credit Union)
|1-year
|5.50% (Vanguard, Charles Schwab)
|5.50% (Evergreen Bank Group)
|18-month
|5.50% (Vanguard, Charles Schwab)
|5.45% (NASA Federal Credit Union)
|2-year
|5.35% (Vanguard)
|5.25% (Summit Credit Union)
|3-year
|5.30% (Vanguard)
|5.13% (U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union)
|4-year
|5.20% (Vanguard)
|5.00% (XCEL Federal Credit Union)
|5-year
|5.25% (Vanguard)
|4.77% (Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union)
Investors in brokered CDs need to set up an account at the brokerage offering the product, then purchase new CDs or ones from the secondary market. Some of the latter transactions might include a brokerage fee.
Market Risks
Desiree Kaul, a financial advisor with Satellite Beach, Florida-based Main Street Planning, said that because brokered CDs trade like bonds on secondary markets, they face market risk that can reduce their selling value if interest rates increase between their issuance and maturity dates.
Although brokered CDs don't have early withdrawal penalties, many have a "call option." This feature allows the financial institution that issues it to redeem the CD prior to maturity if interest rates change.
As a result of these call options, investors in brokered CDs face the risk that their investment may get redeemed before they can attain their expected returns. The issuing institution may do so, returning the principal investment, if interest rates fall to avoid paying higher CD rates than the prevailing market.
Higher Minimum Investment
Finally, brokered CDs typically have a minimum investment amount of $1,000. However, most brokered CDs attract much larger investment amounts. Peter Palion, a certified financial planner (CFP) with Master Plan Advisory in East Norwich, New York, said he usually sees brokered CDs investments in $50,000 increments.
The minimum investments and risks that brokered CDs present tend to appeal to larger investors, such as high-net worth individuals or institutional buyers, Palion said.
As a result of these factors, both the risks and the nature of this particular CD market, institutions offering brokered CDs typically offer higher rates to attract investors who could find relatively safer options with smaller initial investment requirements at retail banks or credit unions.
