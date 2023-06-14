Why a CD May Not Be Right For You Right Now

As the Federal Reserve meets this week to decide whether to raise the federal funds rate further or leave it unchanged for the first time since early last year, depositors are rushing to open long-term certificates of deposit (CDs) that will enable them to lock in record-high interest rates. In fact, dozens of options in our daily ranking of the best-paying CDs are offering 5% or more.

But despite the current high rates, opening a CD isn't right for everyone. Here's what to carefully consider before opening a CD at any time, especially right now.

Key Takeaways Interest rates for certificates of deposit (CDs) are currently the highest they've been in years, but the funds deposited can't be withdrawn without penalty for a set period.

Because of CDs' early withdrawal penalty, you could end up losing some of the interest you hoped to gain. Penalty formulas vary, so research bank policy before opening any CD.

Though no one can definitively predict, it's possible the Fed will still raise interest rates higher this year, in which case CD rates could rise in the coming months.

If you don't want to lock up your money in a CD, high-yield savings and money market accounts provide a more flexible option, though their rates can change.

Starting a CD ladder with staggered maturity dates might be an alternative to buying a single CD if you might need some of the deposited money soon.



How CDs Work

When you open a CD at a bank or credit union, you're agreeing to keep the money on deposit for a set period of time. In exchange for that reliability of funds, and the fact that there are almost no transaction costs because the money sits untouched for the duration of the CD term, the bank is willing to offer a higher interest rate than it would on an account where you can freely make withdrawals.

However, if you request to take your money out early, you are breaking the terms of the agreement—and removing money from the bank that they were counting on. As a result, it will charge you an early withdrawal penalty.

The Early Withdrawal Risk

Each institution has its own formula for calculating its CD early withdrawal penalties, so it's critical that you investigate the policy for any CD you're considering opening. In fact, you should never open a CD without the penalty formula being spelled out to you before you sign on the dotted line.

The most common penalty structure is that you'll forfeit some number of months' worth of your interest. Some institutions' penalties are fairly reasonable, penalizing you just a few months of interest, while others take a much bigger bite out of your earnings. Though more rare, the worst early withdrawal penalties are so onerous they can eat into your original deposit.

Because you should avoid CDs with extremely harsh penalties, CD shopping should always include doing your homework on the policies for each CD you're considering. You can then compare CD options, and sometimes the best decision will be a CD with a lower rate but a milder early withdrawal penalty.

Future Interest-Rate Risk

What will it mean for CD rates if the Fed continues to raise rates? It's certainly possible, and in the short term, such an action would potentially push CD rates up further. In other words, if you lock in your funds now you can get a competitive rate—but in a few months, you may be able to obtain an even better rate, if Fed rate increases continue.

But keep in mind as you're looking at alternatives for buying a CD now that many banks and credit unions set rates in anticipation of what the Fed will do in the near term, meaning some institutions are already paying what will make sense to their balance sheets after the next Fed increase, if there is one.

High-Yield Alternatives to CDs

Instead of a CD, you also could consider one of the options in our daily rankings of the best high-yield savings accounts or best money market accounts, some of which now rival CD rates. Best of all, both of these types of deposit accounts are 100% liquid, meaning you can take your money out at any time with no penalty.

So why would anyone ever want to open a CD in the first place? The answer lies in the difference between CDs and other types of savings vehicles. CD interest rates are fixed for the length of the CD term, whether 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, or even 5 years. No matter what happens with the Federal Reserve, your CD rate is guaranteed until maturity.

In contrast, rates paid on high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts are variable and not locked in. Not only can the rate go down at any time, it can do so without any advance notice. So when at some point the fed funds rate begins to decline, so too will savings and money market account rates.

If you can live without your money for the full length of the CD term, you will have the twin advantages of a high yield and a guaranteed rate of return the entire time. If not, you are better off opening a high-interest savings account or a money market account, watching the interest rate, and moving your money if the need arises, especially if rates start to come down later this year. Just be aware that when rates drop in your savings account, they are likely dropping everywhere else as well, including among new CDs.

Another option is a CD ladder, which involves opening several CDs with staggered maturity dates. This also might work if you think you can keep at least some of your funds deposited for a shorter period, say six months before the need to use those funds arises.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. [FDIC] for banks, National Credit Union Administration [NCUA] for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.

