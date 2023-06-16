Why Today's 5% Savings Rates Are the Best We've Seen Since 2007

If you have cash savings in the bank, 2023 is shaping up to be a banner year. And we still have more than six months to go.

Rates on savings, money market, and certificate of deposit (CD) accounts have enjoyed a remarkably quick ascent that began 15 months ago, so far pushing yields to their highest level in almost 16 years. Dozens of savings options now pay 5.00% or better.

But how did we get here? And why now?



Key Takeaways To combat decades-high inflation triggered by the pandemic, the Fed has hiked the federal funds rate to its highest level in almost 16 years.

The rates you can earn on savings, money market, and CD accounts are directly influenced by the federal funds rate. When it rises, so do bank deposit rates, and vice versa.

Returns on the best high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts, and CDs now pay 5.00% or more.

The last time the fed funds rate was this high was September 2007, just before the financial crisis of 2007-2008. It was the result of a 2004-2006 Fed rate-hike campaign also aimed at taming inflation.

At its meeting this week, the Fed held rates steady for now but indicated it expects to make two additional small rate hikes this year.

When It Comes to Savings Rates, It's All About the Fed

When banks and credit unions consider what they are willing to pay customers for their cash deposits, it's all about the Federal Reserve. Or more specifically, the federal funds rate.

The fed funds rate is what banks have to pay for overnight loans. When the federal funds rate is high, it means money from the Fed is expensive for banks, making it more cost-effective for them to raise needed cash from consumers instead. They do this by attracting deposits with enticing interest rates.

Conversely, when the federal funds rate is low, it means Fed cash is cheap, giving banks little incentive to strive for consumer deposits.

Right now, the federal funds rate is the highest it's been since September 2007. And as a result, rates on savings, money market, and CD accounts have skyrocketed to 16-year highs as well.

We track the top nationally available deposit rates every day, and you can currently find dozens of options paying 5.00% or better in our rankings of the best high-yield savings accounts, the best money market accounts, and the best CD rates.

Why the Fed Rate Is So High Right Now

Every six to eight weeks, the Fed's rate-setting committee meets to discuss where the economy is and where it's headed. Of particular interest to the Fed is inflation and unemployment rates, and when one of these is not at a level the Fed considers healthy for the economy, it takes action. If inflation is running too hot, for instance, the Fed will raise the federal funds rate as a way to get inflation under control.

That's exactly what's happened in 2022 and 2023. Triggered by the pandemic—and the various consumer and supply-chain disruptions it wrought—inflation began surging, ultimately spiking to a 40-year high last June. Rather than the Fed's preferred 2% target inflation rate, the June 2022 reading was an astonishing 9.1%.

The Fed's antidote has been an aggressive rate-hike campaign launched in March 2022 that raised the federal funds rate remarkably fast, adding 4.25% in 2022 and another 0.75% so far in 2023.



When Was the Last Time the Fed Pushed Rates This High?

So far, the current federal funds rate is sitting slightly below the peak rate implemented by the Fed before the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Like the current rate-hike campaign, the Fed began raising rates in 2004 in response to inflation that had begun registering above 3%. The Fed nudged the fed funds rate slowly but steadily all the way into 2006, and then held it at 5.25% until September 2007.

But then came the Great Recession, and to minimize financial damage to consumers and the economy, the Federal Reserve dropped rates all the way to 0% in December 2008. What followed was a remarkable seven-year period of a near-zero federal funds rate, which in turn tanked the interest rates consumers could earn on their savings.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Fed again dramatically dropped rates to zero in a bid to stave off financial collapse, and it kept rates there until March 2022. All told, nine of the last 15 years have been characterized by abysmal returns for savers.

Will Rates Move Higher Still?

The current inflation trend has proven stubborn, and though progress has been made, the latest report, released this week, shows a May inflation rate of 4%. Since that remains well above the 2% target level, the Fed has signaled it likely still has work to do.

At its meeting this week, the Fed opted to hold rates steady for now, for the first time in 11 meetings. But its post-meeting report indicated that the majority of Fed members expect to implement two more rate hikes this year. If that comes to fruition, it would likely raise the federal funds rate by another 50 basis points, and at 5.50%, it would surpass the peak fed funds rate of 2006-2007.

If we do see further increases by the Fed, that would translate into additional rate improvements for savings, money market, and CD accounts as well, meaning today's record rates may not be the end of the happy road for savers.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.



Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.