Why You Should Open a CD Right Now

Rates on certificates of deposits (CDs) have soared on the back of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) aggressive rate hike policy. While the Fed hit a pause on rates for now and hasn't ruled out more hikes, it is clear that rates aren't going down anytime soon. That makes it a good time to lock in attractive CD rates.

Key Takeaways The best CD rates for June are attractive, offering several over 5.00% APY, and at least 30 at 5.25% or higher.

CD rates take cues from the federal funds rate and tend to move in sync.

The Federal Reserve decided to pause rate hikes yesterday but indicated it won't cut rates until 2024.

High CD rates may also prove to be a good hedge against inflation.

Why You Should Consider a CD Now

A certificate of deposit is a type of savings product that earns interest on a lump sum over a fixed period of time. They are different from savings accounts as investors are not allowed to withdraw the deposit during the term without likely paying a penalty. In return for this agreement, CDs usually offer a higher interest rate than standard savings accounts or even money market accounts.

Over the last year, investors have been turning their attention to CDs as they benefitted from higher interest rates after the Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark federal funds rate from near zero to 5.00%.

Lock In Great Rates

The fed funds rate is currently at its highest level since 2007, just before the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. For now, the Fed said it's unlikely to cut interest rates before 2024.

Given that CD rates take a cue from the fed funds rate, it looks like attractive CD rates are here to stay for some time. You could lock in a good rate right now, or hold out for the next round of rate hikes that the Fed alluded to after this week's FOMC meeting.

However, it's never easy to predict what will happen in the economy. If economic conditions change, the Fed will react accordingly and may change the guidance it gave yesterday.

Right now, you can earn over 5.00% APY on a variety of CDs of various terms. Smaller institutions will typically offer the highest rate of return, with online banks being able to offer more competitive rates due to lower overhead costs. CD rates also depend on the term of the investment.