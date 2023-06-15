Why You Should Open a CD Right Now

Rates on certificates of deposits (CDs) have soared on the back of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) aggressive rate hike policy. While the Fed hit a pause on rates for now and hasn't ruled out more hikes, it is clear that rates aren't going down anytime soon. That makes it a good time to lock in attractive CD rates.
Key Takeaways
- The best CD rates for June are attractive, offering several over 5.00% APY, and at least 30 at 5.25% or higher.
- CD rates take cues from the federal funds rate and tend to move in sync.
- The Federal Reserve decided to pause rate hikes yesterday but indicated it won't cut rates until 2024.
- High CD rates may also prove to be a good hedge against inflation.
Why You Should Consider a CD Now
A certificate of deposit is a type of savings product that earns interest on a lump sum over a fixed period of time. They are different from savings accounts as investors are not allowed to withdraw the deposit during the term without likely paying a penalty. In return for this agreement, CDs usually offer a higher interest rate than standard savings accounts or even money market accounts.
Over the last year, investors have been turning their attention to CDs as they benefitted from higher interest rates after the Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark federal funds rate from near zero to 5.00%.
Lock In Great Rates
The fed funds rate is currently at its highest level since 2007, just before the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. For now, the Fed said it's unlikely to cut interest rates before 2024.
Given that CD rates take a cue from the fed funds rate, it looks like attractive CD rates are here to stay for some time. You could lock in a good rate right now, or hold out for the next round of rate hikes that the Fed alluded to after this week's FOMC meeting.
However, it's never easy to predict what will happen in the economy. If economic conditions change, the Fed will react accordingly and may change the guidance it gave yesterday.
Right now, you can earn over 5.00% APY on a variety of CDs of various terms. Smaller institutions will typically offer the highest rate of return, with online banks being able to offer more competitive rates due to lower overhead costs. CD rates also depend on the term of the investment.
|CD Term
|Top Interest Rate as of June 14
|Minimum Deposit
|3 months
|5.16% APY
|$25,000
|6 months
|5.65% APY
|$10,000
|1 year
|5.50% APY
|$10,000
|18 months
|5.45% APY
|$10,000
|2 years
|5.25% APY
|$5,000
|3 years
|5.13% APY
|$1,000
|4 years
|5.00% APY
|$500
|5 years
|4.77% APY
|$25,000
CD rates can change daily, so be sure to check out our daily rankings of the best CD rates to ensure you know what your options are.
Beat Inflation
CDs can be a great way to hedge against inflation, especially if the latter is trending down. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4% in May, at a much slower pace than the 9.1% last June. Inflation eats into how far your dollars can stretch, if you invest in a CD with a rate greater than 4%, you could beat the negative effects of inflation to some extent. See how 1-year CD rates for May, at 5.28%, surpassed the inflation rate for May.
Important
Your gains from a CD investment are subject to a capital gains tax.
Deposit Insurance
The regional banking turmoil in March may have had some investors worrying if the money they put in a CD is safe in case a CD-issuing bank or credit union fails.
As long as the offering company is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), your CDs would be eligible for deposit insurance of up to $250,000. But remember, that $250,000 limit is the total deposits per depositor per bank. So if you have other deposit accounts at the same bank, you're insured only up to $250,000.
You can check your specific level of deposit insurance using the FDIC's Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator (EDIE) tool.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
Federal Reserve. "Summary of Projections," Page 4.
Fred Economic Data. "Federal Funds Rate".
Bureau of Labor Statistics. "12-Month Percentage Change, Consumer Price Index."
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. "Deposit Insurance FAQs."