Apple Shares Hit All-Time Highs Ahead Of VR Headsets Launch

Apple (AAPL) stock soared to a new all-time high of about $184 per share, ahead of its 2023 Developer Conference. This is not the first time that the company's shares have soared to record highs around the same time as the introduction of new hardware.a

Key Takeaways Apple stock jumps to a new all-time high at $184.

Investors anticipate the company will release the first new type of hardware since 2015.

The 2015 Apple Watch launch marked a previous high in the share price.



The Cupertino, California giant saw its shares open higher on Monday, easily surpassing its previous all-time high of $182.94 it set in Jan. 2022.

Apple's market capitalization is now around $2.9 trillion, which is $400 billion more than any other listed company in the U.S. The market move comes hours ahead of its 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference, where the company is expected to launch its first new hardware since the Apple Watch with a mixed reality headset.

Interestingly, when the watch was launched in 2015, Apple's stock did soar to a record high. It worked out well for customers and investors alike as the company went on to ship 31 million units in 2019, more than the 21 million shipped by the Swiss watch industry that year.

Since then Apple shares have hit a few more milestones. In June 2020, the shares hit all-time highs after defying analyst expectations for iPhone sales amid a pandemic-driven stock market crash. However, Apple flipped the script, posting a record $13.3 billion in revenue for its Services segment, and a quarterly record for its Wearables. The first wave of lockdowns saw consumers rushing to online entertainment and many embraced new exercise habits.



In line with its soaring stock price, Apple’s business continues to go from strength to strength with another Service segment record in its most recent earnings release. The company also posted a record first quarter for iPhone sales.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett was glowing in his praise of Apple recently saying the iPhone’s popularity with consumers made it an “extraordinary product” and the stock was “better than any business” Berkshire Hathaway owns.

As the company opens its doors for the Worldwide Developer Conference, it also announced that App Store developers had generated $1.1 trillion in total billings and sales in its App Store in 2022.

