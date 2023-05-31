Can Nvidia's AI Bets Support a $1 Trillion Market Cap?

Chip company Nvidia (NVDA) hit a $1 trillion in market capitalization after the company followed up its blockbuster earnings with the launch of a new supercomputer and AI partnerships, but analysts remain divided whether Nvidia shares are overpriced.

At first glance, Nvidia looks highly priced with a price-earnings ratio—a valuation metric comparing the stock price to earnings per share—of 200 times earnings. However, the forward price-earnings ratio comes in at a more favorable 40 times, due to the recent upgrade in the company's earnings expectations.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities said Nvidia should trade at around 40x earnings "consistent with levels seen during the company's last wave of data center growth," and set a stock price target of $490.

But other market watchers remain skeptical. Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood was not convinced and said Nvidia's shares were "priced ahead of the curve." Wood's company, according to Bloomberg, lost out on profits from the recent breakout in Nvidia shares after selling its position in the stock earlier this year.

Nvidia was listed in January 1999, with each share priced at $12 for the initial public offering. On Tuesday, Nvidia stock blasted through the $400 level as the company announced the launch of a new supercomputer aimed at being an AI research tool this past weekend. The stock's furious ascent began last week after the company released better-than-expected first-quarter earnings driven by demand for AI-related products.



The new DGX GH200 AI Supercomputer uses the company's Grace super chips and puts the company in competition with the likes of Intel. Google Cloud, Meta, and Microsoft are the first companies expected to test the AI capabilities of the new product.

Nvidia's supercomputer announcement came alongside a raft of new partnerships with the likes of Softbank (SFTBY) and advertising giant WPP (WPP) teaming up with the chipmaker to explore AI opportunities.