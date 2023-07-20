Will Savings Account Rates Climb Higher in July? Actually, They Just Did.

Financial Institution Rate Minimum Initial Deposit Minimum Ongoing Balance TotalDirectBank 5.20% APY $25,000 $2,500 CFG Bank 5.17% APY $1,000 $1,000 Western State Bank 5.15% APY $5,000 Any amount UFB Direct 5.06% APY No minimum Any amount Popular Direct 5.05% APY $100 Any amount

Source: Investopedia daily rate data

As the chart above shows, it pays to shop around. The very highest-paying account requires an ongoing balance of at least $2,500, but in our full ranking of the best savings accounts, you can find numerous options with no ongoing balance requirement.

Opening a High-Yield Account Is a Smart Money Move

By putting some of your savings in a top-paying account, you can earn more than 12 times the national average, which is currently 0.42% APY. And you can boost your earnings even more if your primary bank is one of the nation's largest, as its savings account rate could be almost zero. So it's a smart financial play to shop around for a separate high-yield account.

If you're unfamiliar with holding money at more than one bank, you might worry it'll be inconvenient to hold funds somewhere other than in your primary bank. But online banking makes transfers between banks extremely easy these days. It's true that the transfer process can take one to three days, so it's wise to not move every penny of your savings to the new account. Simply keep some portion in reserve where you have your checking account, in case you need an immediate transfer.

A review of the best-paying institutions for high-yield savings accounts reveals that many are online banks, although often these are simply online divisions of established brick-and-mortar banks (sometimes branded with a different name). But all online banks that display the words "FDIC member" or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) logo on their website carry the same federal deposit insurance that physical banks do, meaning that up to $250,000 of your deposits—per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category—are covered should the institution fail.

Money market accounts are another good option to consider for your cash savings, and we make the research easy with our daily ranking of the best money market account rates. Like a high-yield savings account, the best-paying money market accounts offer a great rate with easy access to your money. On top of that, money market accounts offer the ability to write checks, unlike savings accounts.

Where Are Savings Account Rates Headed?

The rates that banks and credit unions are willing to pay on savings accounts closely follow the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve. The Fed has been rapidly increasing its benchmark rate since March 2022 in an effort to combat rising inflation, which peaked at a 40-year high in June last year. The Fed implemented seven rate hikes in 2022 totaling 4.25%, plus another three increases so far this year that have brought the total increase to 5.00%.

As a result, today's leading savings account rate of 5.20% APY is not only the highest level we've seen since the Fed's rate hikes began, but estimated to be the highest rate offered since 2007, as that's the last time the fed funds rate has been this high.

The Fed's last rate-setting meeting was held June 14, and though the committee decided to hold rates steady for the first time in 11 meetings, it has clearly signaled its expectation that additional rate hikes will be necessary this year. Specifically, the post-meeting written report shows that 12 of the 18 Fed members predicted at that time that at least two more increases would be necessary before the end of 2023.

As a result, financial markets have priced in an almost-certain 0.25% increase by the Fed at its meeting next Wednesday.

But in the past two weeks, signs of cooling inflation have tempered predictions a bit on what the Fed will do after July. The latest headline inflation report was released July 12 and it indicated that inflation had dipped to 3.0% year-over-year, which was down from its 4.0% level the prior month. As a result, a majority of market watchers are now betting that the Fed's July 26 rate increase will be its last of 2023.

Of course, market watchers are not the Fed members themselves. Also, the economic landscape can change between meetings, potentially redirecting Fed strategy. Not only is no predicted hike guaranteed, but forecasts of what the Fed will do months down the road cannot be relied upon.

But we do know that if any more increases are implemented this year, it's expected each one would raise the fed funds rate by another 0.25%, which would in turn nudge savings accounts rates slightly higher as well.

Savings and money market accounts pay a variable rate, which means the bank can change your rate at any time, and without warning. Right now, rates are high, and it looks likely they will remain elevated in the coming months. But at some point in the future, the Fed will begin reducing rates, and when it's clear that day is imminent, banks will begin lowering their savings and money market rates.

Consider a CD For a Portion of Your Savings

If you're able to sock away some portion of your savings without needing it for months or even years, you stand to gain even more with one of the country's best certificates of deposit. While CDs require you to keep your funds on deposit for a term ranging from three months to five years, the advantage is that you get to lock in your interest rate for that full duration. It's a great option when rates are high like they are now, as they allow you to extend today's record rates far into the future.

Just remember that cashing out your CD before its maturity date will incur an early withdrawal penalty, so it's best to think carefully about how much you can lock away, and for what duration.