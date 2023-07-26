Will Today’s Fed Rate Hike Push CD Rates Even Higher?

To view the top 15–20 nationwide rates in any category, click on the desired account type in the left column.

What Comes Next for CD Rates?

Today's Fed rate announcement had been widely expected since last month, so with banks and credit unions confident there would be another Fed increase, many of them have been raising their CD rates over the past several weeks. In fact, the new industry-leading rate has been boosted twice in the past seven days, first to 5.70% APY last week and to 5.75% APY early this week.

Still, some institutions will undoubtedly bump up their CD rates in the coming weeks, or even months, as the Fed will not meet again on rates until September 20. That means the fed funds rate will remain where it is for at least the next eight weeks, and competitive jockeying for customer deposits will likely prompt some banks and credit unions to offer higher CD rates between now and the Fed's September meeting.

For funds you don't want to commit to a CD, the news is still good, as the Fed's latest hike will likely also translate into improvements among the best high-yield savings accounts and best money market accounts.

What happens to rates further down the road, however, is a guessing game right now, as it's much too soon to reliably predict whether the Fed will make any additional rate hikes in 2023, or if this July increase is the last one of its historic rate-hiking campaign.



Warning It can be tempting to watch and wait in hopes of eking out another quarter percentage point on a top CD, or scoring a longer term at a high return. But rates can change quickly, and when a high-paying CD is taken off the market, it's gone. It's therefore better to focus on using our rankings of the best CDs to score an excellent rate and be happy with that than to wring your hands over getting the perfect "peak" return.

Will the Fed Raise Rates Again?

The Fed's written announcement today did not indicate whether the committee expects to make additional rate increases this year. But it did reiterate its commitment to reducing inflation to the Fed's target level of 2%, leaving the door open to an additional increase if the committee finds it necessary.

In his post-announcement press conference, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that no decisions have been made about whether the Fed will make another increase this year, nor about the pace at which it would move if additional increases are deemed necessary. “I would say it is certainly possible that we would raise funds again at the September meeting if the data warranted. And I would also say it’s possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting. We’re going to be making careful assessments, as I said, meeting by meeting” Powell said.

When asked about the prospect of the Fed beginning to lower the federal funds rate, Powell indicated he does not foresee that happening anytime in 2023.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs and savings accounts to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.