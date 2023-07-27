What the Fed Rate Hike Means for Your Savings

Account Type National Average Across All FDIC Banks Today's Top Nationally Available Rate How Much More You Can Earn with the Top Rate Savings Account 0.42% APY 5.20% APY 12 times more Money Market Account 0.63% APY 5.21% APY 8 times more

National averages published by the FDIC, July 17, 2023. Top nationally available rates determined by Investopedia's daily rate research.

Will Savings and Money Market Rates Climb Higher?

Though the Fed just announced its latest rate increase yesterday, the move had been overwhelming anticipated since June, making many banks and credit unions confident enough to raise rates ahead of the actual announcement.

But it's assumed that some institutions put off a rate increase until the Fed hike was official, or will find themselves now having to offer higher rates to compete, now that other institutions have raised their savings and money market rates.

Also, the next Fed rate-setting meeting isn't scheduled until September 20, meaning the fed funds rates will stay where it is for eight weeks. Over that time, it's expected some banks and credit unions will bump up their savings and money market rates as they vie for customer deposits in a high rate environment.



For funds you know you won't need for a while, you could lock in one of today's record rates for months or years down the road with a CD. Unlike savings and money market accounts, whose rates can drop at any time, a CD's rate is fixed for the full term you choose. To make your shopping easy, simply visit our daily ranking of the best CD rates.



Will the Fed Raise Rates Again?

As for what happens to the federal funds rate—and therefore savings and money market rates—further down the road, that is currently anyone's guess. The Fed's written announcement yesterday did not explicitly indicate whether the committee expects to make additional rate increases this year. But it did reiterate its commitment to reducing inflation to the Fed's target level of 2%, leaving the possibility of an additional increase on the table, should the committee find it necessary.

Speaking at a press conference after the announcement, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the committee had made no decisions about whether it will make another increase this year or not, emphasizing that it will take each rate decision "meeting by meeting" based on the latest economic data. When asked whether the committee would repeat a pattern of skipping one meeting and raising rates at the next, he re-emphasized that each meeting decision will be made one at a time, and that an increase or a pause are each possible for the September meeting.

As a result, it's much too soon to reliably predict whether the Fed will make any further rate hikes in 2023, or if this July increase is the last one of its historic rate-hiking campaign. For now, this latest increase will likely nudge savings and money market rates a bit higher, while banks and credit unions wait for further clarity on the Fed's next move.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs and savings accounts to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.