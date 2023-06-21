Winnebago Sales Hurt by Falling Demand, Discounting

Key Takeaways Shares of RV maker Winnebago slid on Wednesday as sales missed estimates because of weak demand and price cuts.

The RV market has been hurt by rising interest rates and inflation.

CEO Michael Happe said the company faced "challenging market conditions."

Winnebago Industries (WGO) shares declined 2% in early trading on Wednesday as the recreational vehicle (RV) maker reported falling demand and price cuts hurt sales.

Winnebago indicated fiscal 2023 third quarter revenue plunged 38.2% to $900.8 million, well short of analysts’ estimates. Profit dropped by almost half to $2.13, although that beat forecasts.

The company said it had lower unit sales “related to RV retail market conditions, and higher discounts and allowances compared to the prior year.”

Revenue for its towable RVs slumped 52.3%, while those for motorhomes fell 27.5%. Winnebago’s marine segment posted a sales increase of 1.9%.

Demand for RVs has slumped because of rising interest rates and high inflation. CEO Michael Happe said the company was dealing with “challenging market conditions.” He added that Winnebago benefited from its highly variable cost structure, and how it managed selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) proactively.

Winnebago Industries shares slipped to their lowest level in more than two weeks following the news.

