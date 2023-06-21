Winnebago Sales Hurt by Falling Demand, Discounting

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 21, 2023
Winnebago RV

George Rose / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Shares of RV maker Winnebago slid on Wednesday as sales missed estimates because of weak demand and price cuts.
  • The RV market has been hurt by rising interest rates and inflation.
  • CEO Michael Happe said the company faced "challenging market conditions."

Winnebago Industries (WGO) shares declined 2% in early trading on Wednesday as the recreational vehicle (RV) maker reported falling demand and price cuts hurt sales.

Winnebago indicated fiscal 2023 third quarter revenue plunged 38.2% to $900.8 million, well short of analysts’ estimates. Profit dropped by almost half to $2.13, although that beat forecasts. 

The company said it had lower unit sales “related to RV retail market conditions, and higher discounts and allowances compared to the prior year.”

Revenue for its towable RVs slumped 52.3%, while those for motorhomes fell 27.5%. Winnebago’s marine segment posted a sales increase of 1.9%. 

Demand for RVs has slumped because of rising interest rates and high inflation. CEO Michael Happe said the company was dealing with “challenging market conditions.” He added that Winnebago benefited from its highly variable cost structure, and how it managed selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) proactively.

Winnebago Industries shares slipped to their lowest level in more than two weeks following the news.

WGO YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Winnebago Industries. "Winnebago Industries Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description