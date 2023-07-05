Wolfspeed Shares Jump Following $2 Billion Silicon Carbide Wafer Deal

Key Takeaways Wolfspeed shares jumped over 17% in early trading on Wednesday after signing a 10-year, $2 billion agreement to supply wafers for Japan's Renesas Electronics Corporation.

The company said demand for silicon carbide chips is rising because of cost advantages over traditional silicon chips.

Wolfspeed intends to use the money to boost its production capacity.

Shares of Wolfspeed (WOLF) soared 17% in early trading on Wednesday after the maker of wide bandgap semiconductors struck a deal to supply Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corporation with silicon carbide wafers.

Renesas is paying a $2 billion deposit to secure a 10-year supply of the wafers. It said the transaction would “pave the way” for Renesas to scale production of silicon carbide power semiconductors beginning in 2025.

Wolfspeed noted demand for silicon carbide chips is growing because they offer higher energy efficiency, greater power density, and lower system cost compared to conventional silicon power chips.

Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said the agreement will help his firm better serve its customers’ vast array of applications. He added that “we are now poised to elevate ourselves as a key player in the accelerating silicon carbide market.”

Wolfspeed said the money will help support the firm’s ongoing capacity construction projects, including the world’s largest silicon carbide materials factory in North Carolina.

Despite Wednesday’s advance, shares of Wolfspeed were still down over 4% year-to-date.

