World Bank Warns About Slowing Global Economic Growth

Key Takeaways The World Bank says the global economy is in a "precarious position."

The group reduced its outlook for worldwide GDP growth in 2024.

The bank indicates people in almost one-third of all countries had "five lost years."

The World Bank warned that the global economy is “in a precarious position,” as it predicted slow growth this year and cut its forecast for next year.

The organization predicted in its Global Economic Prospects report that worldwide gross domestic product (GDP) would rise 2.3% this year, higher than its January forecast of up 1.7% but well below last year’s 3.1% gain. For 2024, it lowered its estimate to an increase of 2.4% from 2.7%.

The report indicated that economic expansion in developed countries would decelerate to 0.7% this year from 2.6% in 2022, and remain weak in 2024. It said the U.S. would go from a 1.1% advance in 2023 to just up 0.8% next year. The World Bank blamed that mainly on the “sharp rise in interest rates in the past year and a half.”

Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) other than China are set to have growth of 2.9%, down from 4.1% last year. It noted those countries are feeling the “overlapping shocks” of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the sharp slowdown amid tight global financial conditions.



Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s chief economist and senior vice president, explained that even by the end of 2024, one-third of the developing world won’t have per capita income levels as high as at the end of 2019, before the pandemic. He said that’s “five lost years for nearly a third of the world’s countries.”

