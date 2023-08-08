Elon Musk's X Partners With Ad Optimization Company Integral Ad Science

It's a move designed to win back advertisers and address hate speech concerns

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 08, 2023
X Logo

NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images

Elon Musk's X Corp. on Tuesday entered into an exclusive partnership with Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), an advertising optimization company, in an effort to win back advertisers and address reports of growing hate speech on the platform.

Key Takeaways

  • X Corp. said on Tuesday it had signed a one-year deal with Integral Ad Science (IAS), an ad optimization and verification company that provides technology for detecting fraud on social media platforms.
  • It's part of X's efforts to win back advertisers and address reports of growing hate speech on the platform.
  • Advertisers have questioned Elon Musk's management approach and vision for Twitter, now X, since he took over last year.

X, formerly Twitter, said Tuesday it had signed a one-year agreement with Integral Ad Science (IAS), giving it access to its advertising verification technology, designed to detect fraud and optimize ad placements.

IAS's pre-bid technology will become available on X's platform later this year as part of a trial or beta testing period. IAS provides similar technology, designed to enhance security, to other social media platforms and tech companies, including TikTok and Google's Youtube.

"We're proud to be the first and only pre-bid brand safety and suitability partner with X, and look forward to furthering the company's commitment to transparency by giving marketers greater control through solutions that safeguard a brand's interests and drive brand equity," IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider said.

It's a move X executives, including recently-appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino, hope will bring back advertisers and address concerns about hate speech on the platform. Twitter, now X, has been losing advertisers since Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year and took over as CEO. Clients have questioned Musk's management approach and vision for the company and have been unsettled by a rise in hate speech on the platform.

As a result, Twitter's domestic ad revenue for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May tumbled 59% from the same period last year, according to an internal presentation obtained by the New York Times. The same presentation also indicated that weekly revenue during the April-May period had fallen consistently short of projections, sometimes by as much as 30%.

As of last month, revenue was still down roughly 50% since Musk took over the company in October, with the launch of Meta Platforms' (META) Threads adding a new layer of competition among social media companies. Given that X generates 90% of its revenue from advertising, any prolonged slump in ad spending would profoundly impact the company's viability.

In May, Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, as Twitter's new CEO to improve the company's fortunes while potentially allowing him to focus more on Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX. While at NBC, Yaccarino helped launch NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service and became an advocate for revolutionizing the advertising industry.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.
  1. Integral Ad Science Inc. "IAS ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE, FIRST TO MARKET PARTNERSHIP WITH X TO PROVIDE PRE-BID BRAND SAFETY AND SUITABILITY."

  2. Integral Ad Science Inc. "IAS ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE, FIRST TO MARKET PARTNERSHIP WITH X TO PROVIDE PRE-BID BRAND SAFETY AND SUITABILITY."

  3. The New York Times. "Twitter’s U.S. Ad Sales Plunge 59% as Woes Continue."

  4. CBS News. "Musk reveals Twitter ad revenue is down 50% as social media competition mounts."

  5. The New York Times. "Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino Twitter’s New Chief."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description