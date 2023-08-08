Elon Musk's X Partners With Ad Optimization Company Integral Ad Science

Elon Musk's X Corp. on Tuesday entered into an exclusive partnership with Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), an advertising optimization company, in an effort to win back advertisers and address reports of growing hate speech on the platform.

X, formerly Twitter, said Tuesday it had signed a one-year agreement with Integral Ad Science (IAS), giving it access to its advertising verification technology, designed to detect fraud and optimize ad placements.

IAS's pre-bid technology will become available on X's platform later this year as part of a trial or beta testing period. IAS provides similar technology, designed to enhance security, to other social media platforms and tech companies, including TikTok and Google's Youtube.

"We're proud to be the first and only pre-bid brand safety and suitability partner with X, and look forward to furthering the company's commitment to transparency by giving marketers greater control through solutions that safeguard a brand's interests and drive brand equity," IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider said.



It's a move X executives, including recently-appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino, hope will bring back advertisers and address concerns about hate speech on the platform. Twitter, now X, has been losing advertisers since Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year and took over as CEO. Clients have questioned Musk's management approach and vision for the company and have been unsettled by a rise in hate speech on the platform.

As a result, Twitter's domestic ad revenue for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May tumbled 59% from the same period last year, according to an internal presentation obtained by the New York Times. The same presentation also indicated that weekly revenue during the April-May period had fallen consistently short of projections, sometimes by as much as 30%.

As of last month, revenue was still down roughly 50% since Musk took over the company in October, with the launch of Meta Platforms' (META) Threads adding a new layer of competition among social media companies. Given that X generates 90% of its revenue from advertising, any prolonged slump in ad spending would profoundly impact the company's viability.

In May, Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, as Twitter's new CEO to improve the company's fortunes while potentially allowing him to focus more on Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX. While at NBC, Yaccarino helped launch NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service and became an advocate for revolutionizing the advertising industry.