Janet Yellen Calls China Trip "Step Forward" in Improving Relations

The Treasury Secretary's visit complements the Biden administration's broader push for re-engagement

By
Lyle Niedens
Published July 09, 2023
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during a meeting in Beijing in front of a Chinese flag and an American flag.

Pool / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Janet Yellen met with Chinese Premier Li and other officials in Beijing as part of the Biden administration's efforts to improve economic relations with China.
  • Yellen said the world's two largest economies must balance reducing reliance on each other and working together better.
  • The U.S. Treasury Secretary pushed for a more market-oriented system in China, saying it would be mutually beneficial for both countries.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her meeting with senior Chinese economic officials "served as a step forward in our effort to put the U.S.-China relationship on surer footing."

On her first trip to China as Treasury Secretary, Yellen met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other officials as part of President Biden's effort to improve communication with China. Yellen's trip followed a similar visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in mid-June.

The trips occurred as both countries sought to maintain a mutually beneficial economic relationship while, at the same time, reducing their reliance on one another. Yellen said it's imperative the world's two biggest economies strike a proper balance.

"There is an important distinction between decoupling, on the one hand, and on the other hand, diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security actions," Yellen said. "We know that a decoupling of the world's two largest economies would be disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world."

Where The Two Countries Stand

Rising political tension, driven by China's military buildup and increasing aggression in the western Pacific, has driven U.S. efforts to shore up alternative sources for raw materials and supplies traditionally imported from China.

Global supply chain breakdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic elevated that approach. Perhaps the prime example: The CHIPS and Science Act approved last year—legislation the White House said would "counter China"—aims to boost domestic semiconductor production.

China, meanwhile, responded this month by instituting a counterespionage law. U.S. officials have warned the action could criminalize normal business practices of foreign entities.

What the Two Groups Discussed

Despite those actions, Yellen said her message with the Chinese contingent emphasized that the U.S. seeks healthy economic competition with China.

"I pressed them on our concerns about China's unfair economic practices," she said, citing barriers to access for foreign firms and problems involving intellectual property. She added that a more market-oriented system in China "would not only be in the interests of the U.S. and other countries. It would be better for the Chinese economy, as well."

Yellen also said the U.S. remains concerned about national security and China's human rights record. Separately, she reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine, calling it "essential" that Chinese firms avoid providing support to Russia.

In addition, she said the two sides discussed areas in which they could work together. Those include tackling climate change by working to mobilize private financing and improving sovereign debt restructuring for financially distressed countries.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
