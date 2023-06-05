You Can Earn a Record Interest Rate on Your Savings Right Now

If you have money saved in the bank that you don't need on a daily basis, stashing some of that cash in a high-yield account is an easy way to earn significantly more interest on your money. And now, you can earn even more, as the top annual percentage yield (APY) for a nationwide money market account has climbed to 5.25%, beating out the previous leading rate of 5.07% on the best savings account.



Money market accounts and savings accounts are relatively interchangeable, though money market accounts typically offer the option to write checks.

The national average money market rate is a paltry 0.59% APY, meaning the leading account will net you almost nine times more in interest payments than the average account.

Today's leading money market account requires an ongoing balance of $2,000 to avoid monthly fees, but multiple other options exist with rates above 5.00% APY.

Though today's top money market account rate currently beats the top savings account rate, it's smart to always shop both account types, since high-yield savings accounts often pay a bit more.



Today's Money Market Account Rate Leader

The new leader in our money market account rankings is Brilliant Bank, which is an online division of Equity Bank. A member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) since 1985, Equity Bank operates more than 60 branches across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Brilliant Bank's 5.25% APY money market account rate is available with an initial deposit of $1,000, and you'll earn that rate no matter your balance. However, to avoid a monthly fee of $10, which would diminish your monthly interest payment, you'll need to maintain a $2,000 balance.

Note Brilliant Bank only offers its 5.25% APY money market account to new customers, and the rate is unavailable to residents of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas (the states where its parent bank operates physical branches).

The next-best rate on a money market account is 5.05% APY, and more than a dozen additional options are available in our daily ranking with rates of 4.00% APY or better.

The rates paid on bank deposit accounts skyrocketed in 2022 and 2023, due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hike campaign aimed at battling inflation for the last 15 months. As a result, savings and money market account rates are at their highest levels since at least 2007, which is the last time the federal funds rate has been as high as it is now.

Depending on your account preferences, though, you may do better with a high-yield savings account. The nationwide leader for a savings account pays 5.07% APY, while our daily ranking lists almost 20 additional opportunities to earn at least 4.75% APY.

How to Choose Between a Money Market and a Savings Account

The line between savings accounts and money market accounts has blurred quite a bit in the last decade or so. Traditionally, banks offered money market accounts that paid a higher interest rate, but with a bigger balance requirement to earn that premium rate. For instance, $25,000 was a common minimum balance to open a money market account.

In addition, the term money market account was also used to indicate you could write checks on the account, distinguishing it from savings accounts that offered no check-writing.

But with the advent of high-yield savings accounts, banks have taken more liberties with their product naming. You can now find many accounts in our list of the best high-yield savings accounts that have "money market" in their name. But since they do not offer check-writing, they are in practice just savings accounts.

Paying a higher interest rate and/or requiring a bigger balance is also not uniform across the board anymore. You can find money market accounts with no minimum balance, or high-yield savings accounts requiring at least $25,000, and just about everything in between.

The way to choose is to first determine if you value the ability to write checks on the account. If that feature is critical to you, narrow your search to those we rank as true money market accounts. But if you don't need to write checks (you can always transfer funds from your savings account to your checking account and write checks from there), then it's smart to shop both high-yield savings and money market accounts and simply choose the one that pays the highest rate for the features and minimums that suit your situation.

Will Savings and Money Market Account Rates Climb Higher?

National deposit rate averages have hit their highest marks since the FDIC started tracking rates in 2009. But it's possible they could rise higher still.

That's because rates on bank deposit accounts are directly linked to the federal funds rate, which the Federal Reserve will be meeting about next week. Whenever the Fed raises or lowers the fed funds rate, rates on savings, money market, and CD accounts generally move in the same direction.

It is widely expected that the Fed will hold rates steady come June 14. But a fresh rate hike in July or even later in 2023 is entirely possible, and that could drive savings rates higher. Conversely, though, a rate decrease sometime this year is also conceivable, which would push savings and money market rates lower.

Tip If you can live without some of your savings for a period of time, you can likely earn even more by putting it into a certificate of deposit (CD). While rates on high-yield savings or money market accounts can change at any time, CDs offer the advantage of locking in an interest rate for a period of months or years. See our daily ranking of the best-paying CDs to see how much you can earn with different time commitments.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.