Your July Grocery List Ranked by Inflation

Cookouts Bit Budgets as Some Meat Prices Jumped

Published August 10, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Prices for certain cuts of beef, along with hot dogs and ribs were among the food items that went up the most in July compared with June.
  • Other prices, including for eggs and margarine, fell as inflation for food prices continued to cool.
  • Despite overall falling inflation in recent months, food prices for the most part haven't actually gone down.

Throwing some burgers and hot dogs on the grill in July put a bigger dent in your budget than it did the month before, while prices for some other foods have gone down. 

Which prices for the items on your regular grocery list have changed the most?

Here’s a look at the biggest price increases (and decreases) in the month of July, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 


Grocery price increases have been much milder lately than the double-digit surge in prices that consumers faced last year. Still, slower inflation doesn’t mean prices falling, and indeed most things are still more expensive than they were last year, some by quite a bit.

If you had a classic backyard barbecue in July, you felt the sting of higher prices from the main course all the way through to dessert as prices for beef, ribs, hot dogs, apples, and ice cream had some of the largest price gains. On the other hand, prices for eggs continued to decline from the eye-popping surge earlier in the year.

