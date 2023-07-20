YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive

YouTube Premium, the video streaming site’s ad-free platform offering access to original company-produced content, just got $2 more expensive.

The price of YouTube Premium has been raised to $13.99 per month, as displayed on its signup page, up $2 from its original cost. The price jumps to $18.99 if you plan to subscribe from YouTube’s iOS app. Meanwhile, the cost of an annual subscription, which was introduced in January of last year, has gone up $20 to $139.99 a year.

At the same time, YouTube Music, YouTube’s streaming service that can either be purchased standalone or as part of a Premium subscription, will also be more expensive at $10.99 per month, up from $9.99.

"We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the U.S. to continue delivering great services and features," spokesperson Jessica Gibby said in a statement to The Verge.

The features offered by YouTube Premium and YouTube Music were once combined into a single subscription service called YouTube Red. Red was discontinued in 2018, as part of Google’s effort to create an independent music streaming service to compete with platforms such as Spotify (SPOT).

Just yesterday, Netflix announced that it will no longer offer a basic ad-free plan to new subscribers, in an effort to drive boost advertising revenue. Disney (DIS) raised prices for its two biggest streaming platforms, Hulu and Disney+, in October, while Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) upped the price of HBO Max in January.

