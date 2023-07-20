YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive

A subscription will now cost you $13.99 per month, $2 more than the original price

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a Staff Writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was Associate Editor for Investopedia's Earned Media team, where he contributed to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, transcripts for the Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 20, 2023
Google and YouTube Logos

Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor / Getty Images

YouTube Premium, the video streaming site’s ad-free platform offering access to original company-produced content, just got $2 more expensive.

Key Takeaways

  • YouTube has raised the price of its premium subscription service to $13.99 per month, up $2 from its original cost.
  • The cost of an annual subscription, which was introduced in January of last year, has gone up $20 to $139.99 a year.
  • YouTube, which is owned by Google, is the latest company to modify its streaming options or raise prices for its services.

The price of YouTube Premium has been raised to $13.99 per month, as displayed on its signup page, up $2 from its original cost. The price jumps to $18.99 if you plan to subscribe from YouTube’s iOS app. Meanwhile, the cost of an annual subscription, which was introduced in January of last year, has gone up $20 to $139.99 a year.

At the same time, YouTube Music, YouTube’s streaming service that can either be purchased standalone or as part of a Premium subscription, will also be more expensive at $10.99 per month, up from $9.99.

"We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the U.S. to continue delivering great services and features," spokesperson Jessica Gibby said in a statement to The Verge.

The features offered by YouTube Premium and YouTube Music were once combined into a single subscription service called YouTube Red. Red was discontinued in 2018, as part of Google’s effort to create an independent music streaming service to compete with platforms such as Spotify (SPOT).

YouTube, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), is the latest company to modify its streaming options or raise prices for its services.

Just yesterday, Netflix announced that it will no longer offer a basic ad-free plan to new subscribers, in an effort to drive boost advertising revenue. Disney (DIS) raised prices for its two biggest streaming platforms, Hulu and Disney+, in October, while Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) upped the price of HBO Max in January.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. YouTube. "YouTube Premium."

  2. 9to5 Google. "Google raising price of YouTube Premium to $13.99 per month."

  3. YouTube. "YouTube Music."

  4. The Verge. "YouTube Premium now costs an extra $2 each month."

  5. The Verge. "Google announces YouTube Music and YouTube Premium."

  6. CNBC. "Disney raises streaming prices after services post big operating loss."

  7. CNBC. "HBO Max raises price for ad-free service for the first time since it launched."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description