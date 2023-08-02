Yum! Brands Posts Record Digital Sales, Nearly Doubles EPS

Earnings per share (EPS) nearly doubled year-over-year for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the second quarter, the fast-food restaurant company announced in its earnings report Wednesday.

Key Takeaways Yum! Brands EPS grew 89% year-over-year, thanks to growth in worldwide system sales.

The owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell reported record digital sales of $7 billion globally.

Yum! is experiencing strong segment growth in China, Africa, and the Middle East.

Record digital sales of $7 billion for Yum! were driven in large part by worldwide system sales growing 13%, as well as a 4% uptick in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) operating profit. EPS of $1.46 came in 89% higher than during the same period a year ago.

Yum! Brands reported 28,500 stores around the world as of the second quarter, a 7% year-over-year increase. The company, which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, among other restaurant brands, posted the most growth in its KFC segment, where system sales there 19% higher overall and same-store sales were up 13% compared with the year-ago period.

Looking to global markets, Yum! has reported meaningful growth in China, the Middle East, and Africa, particularly for KFC and Pizza Hut. System sales growth for KFC in the latest quarter was up 32% in China and 41% in the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa region. System sales growth for Pizza Hut in the period was 25% higher in China and up 24% in the Middle East and Africa.

As of April, Yum! Brands had divested its Russian holdings, selling its KFC business in the region to Smart Service Ltd.

