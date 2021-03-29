Zander Life Insurance Review

Zander Insurance is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

Compare multiple quotes at once: By entering basic information into a form, you can get quotes from multiple insurance companies at once, making it easy to compare and pick the best policy for you.

Cons Explained

Policies not underwritten by Zander: While you can get quotes for term life insurance through Zander’s website, Zander doesn’t underwrite any of the policies. It connects consumers with third-party partners that issue the policies.

Available Plans

Zander Insurance only sells term life coverage. There’s no need to work with an agent; you can get a quote and submit your application online. There is only one plan type:

Term Life Insurance

Term life insurance is frequently recommended by financial experts because of its relatively low cost. It provides your beneficiaries with temporary protection; if you die during the covered term, they receive a death benefit. Once the term ends, they’re no longer entitled to a benefit.

Zander Insurance’s coverage amounts range from $50,000 to $10 million, so you can pick the benefit that fits your needs. You can choose a term of 10, 15, 20, 25, or 30 years.

Most policies sold through Zander require a medical exam. However, there are a few that use simplified underwriting, so you won’t have to get an exam to get coverage.

Available Riders

Most life insurance companies have a list of riders, or insurance endorsements, that you can add to your policy at an additional cost. Riders can add coverage for family members, allow you to access benefits early if you become terminally or chronically ill, or add to your coverage later on.

However, Zander Insurance doesn’t allow you to add any riders to your policies when you get quotes.

Customer Service

Zander Insurance’s customer service team is available by phone or email. It also has a chat feature you can use during Zander’s business hours to get answers to your questions right away.

To contact customer support, email info@zanderins.com or call 800-356-4282.

If you decide to submit an application for insurance after receiving a quote from Zander and are approved for coverage, you work with the company issuing your policy for any questions or issues you have with your plan.

Complaint Index

If you’re comparing insurance companies, look at their complaint ratios. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) releases companies’ complaint ratios every year to show how many complaints companies received relative to their share of the insurance market.

The industry standard for ratios is 1.0. Companies with ratios above 1.0 received more complaints than is typical for their size. Those with ratios below 1.0 received fewer complaints.

Since Zander doesn’t issue policies itself, it doesn’t have its own complaint ratio. Instead, look at the complaint ratios of the companies that issue the policies. Below are the partner companies’ complaint ratios for 2020:

AIG: 0

0 Assurity: 0.57

0.57 Banner Life: 0.29

0.29 Lincoln Financial Group: 0.26

0.26 Mutual of Omaha: 0

0 Pacific Life: 0

0 Protective Life: 0.79

0.79 Prudential: 4.14

4.14 SBLI: 2.96

2.96 Transamerica: 1.09

Third-Party Ratings

When you’re shopping for insurance, pay attention to companies’ financial stability and their reputations for customer service.

While there are many credit rating agencies, AM Best is the most well-known for the insurance industry. The company evaluates insurance companies and issues its opinions on the companies’ abilities to meet their policy and contractual obligations through its Financial Strength Ratings. Look for companies that have an “A” rating or higher.

Another resource is the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. The study evaluated 24 life insurance companies and ranked them based on price, policy options, communication, and customer service.

